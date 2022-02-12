Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FAX opened at $3.64 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 218.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

