Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Up 436.1% in January

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 436.1% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ACP stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
