Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Up 436.1% in January

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 436.1% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ACP stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $3,457,000.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

