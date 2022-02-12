Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) COO Sells $965,311.28 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $294.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.47 and a 200-day moving average of $334.36.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 4,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,805,000 after buying an additional 472,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,093,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after buying an additional 139,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,837,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.