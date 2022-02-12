Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) COO Sells $965,311.28 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ABMD stock opened at $294.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.47 and a 200-day moving average of $334.36.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.
Abiomed Company Profile
ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.
