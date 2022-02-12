Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Receives GBX 286.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 286.50 ($3.87).

Several brokerages recently commented on ABDN. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 246 ($3.33) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 240.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 255.36. Abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 226.10 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.74.

In other news, insider Hannah Grove bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £75,900 ($102,636.92). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($220,554.43).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

