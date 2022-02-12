Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives $26.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABSI. Bank of America lowered Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Absci by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABSI traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $9.15. 676,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,954. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. Absci has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

