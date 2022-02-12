Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$18.76 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$16.97 and a 52-week high of C$21.57. The stock has a market cap of C$313.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.49.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

