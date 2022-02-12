Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $117,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $329.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.64. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $244.44 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

