Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of ACCD opened at $20.78 on Friday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Accolade by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after buying an additional 1,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Accolade by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after buying an additional 861,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after buying an additional 737,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,770,000 after buying an additional 595,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Accolade by 66.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

