Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $96.97 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

