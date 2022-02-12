ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the January 15th total of 239,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 294,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of ADDvantage Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 77.69%. The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

