Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Down 83.9% in January

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AMIGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.12.
AMIGY opened at $41.81 on Friday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
