Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. Approximately 51,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 381,861 shares.The stock last traded at $23.37 and had previously closed at $24.70.

Specifically, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,157 shares of company stock worth $199,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -339.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

