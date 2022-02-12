Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $4.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
In other news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
ADVM opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.