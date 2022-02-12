Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $4.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 157,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 136,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 158,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

ADVM opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

