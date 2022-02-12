Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $4.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

ADVM opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $14.28.

In related news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after buying an additional 125,840 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 161.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,694 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

