Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 6,225 Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISWN. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the third quarter worth about $484,000.

NYSEARCA:ISWN opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

