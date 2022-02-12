Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $177,000 Stock Position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92.

Get BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.