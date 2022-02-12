Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,992 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $4,178,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $3,427,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $2,181,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 80.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $1,246,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUDS stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $18.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

