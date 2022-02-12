Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 952 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after acquiring an additional 328,929 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,996,000 after buying an additional 146,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 138,655 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 51,714 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFFN. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFFN opened at $10.95 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

