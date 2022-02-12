Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.