Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,189.66) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,931.03) to €2,270.00 ($2,609.20) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adyen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,893.75.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

