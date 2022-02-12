Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report sales of $55.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $61.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $37.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $203.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $209.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 694,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,035. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $347.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

