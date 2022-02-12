Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.05). Affimed posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

AFMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Affimed has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $413.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Affimed by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Affimed by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 636,342 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

