AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.84 billion-$15.84 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 7,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. AGC has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.80.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

