AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.84 billion-$15.84 billion.

AGC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 7,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472. AGC has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.80.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

