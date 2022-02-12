Aidos Kuneen Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $257,121.00 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $257,121.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,206.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.25 or 0.06916625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00298489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.30 or 0.00777849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013864 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00076604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.41 or 0.00406121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00222745 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.