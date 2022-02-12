Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives $4.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFLYY. Grupo Santander began coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.17) price target for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.53. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

