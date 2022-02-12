Air Lease (NYSE:AL) PT Raised to $53.00

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AL opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,564,000 after acquiring an additional 205,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,686,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 24.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,644,000 after purchasing an additional 189,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

