Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lowered by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,029 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $244.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.80 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

