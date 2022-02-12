Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIR. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($151.72) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($159.77) price objective on Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($155.17) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €139.23 ($160.04).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €118.50 ($136.21) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €112.75. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($78.48) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($114.91).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

