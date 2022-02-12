Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

ALB stock opened at $230.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.58. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 122.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 56,607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

