Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 58.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 686,021 shares of company stock worth $60,577,358. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

