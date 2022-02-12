Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 71,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.81.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

