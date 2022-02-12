Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $13.13 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,236,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $1,209,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $107.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average of $123.42. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

