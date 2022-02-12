Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $16.38 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $16,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4,726.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 65,937 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 12.3% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 33.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Twilio by 14.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 890,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,253,000 after purchasing an additional 114,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 35.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 563,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,723,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $190.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.73. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.61 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.64.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

