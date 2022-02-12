Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $17.01 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. raised their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Shares of NEM opened at $63.86 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

