Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 1,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

NYSE RSG opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.43. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

