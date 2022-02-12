Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 295,400 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,495 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $392.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

