Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 188,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

TXN stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.07 and its 200 day moving average is $189.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,851 shares of company stock worth $7,792,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

