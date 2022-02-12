Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 213,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,469,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Amundi acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $364,105,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

