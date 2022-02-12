Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Up 12.1% This Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $180.74 million and $33.38 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00276224 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00078062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00096521 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004538 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,008,728,073 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

