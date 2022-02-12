Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $178.33 million and $51.39 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.00280805 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00077063 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00095684 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,008,728,073 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

