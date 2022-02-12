Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CAO Sells $1,226,043.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARE stock opened at $185.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.99. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

