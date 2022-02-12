Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Trading 3% Higher

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.00. 900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

Algoma Central Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGMJF)

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

