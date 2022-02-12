Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64,022.00

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $498,230.01 and approximately $64,022.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alliance Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.28 or 0.06901129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.70 or 1.00065667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alliance Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alliance Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.