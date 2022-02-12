Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 8,983 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of International Seaways worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 69.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,577 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,458,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,315,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $824.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

