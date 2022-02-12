Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,816 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BRF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BRF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

BRF stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

