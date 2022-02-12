Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $617,000 Stock Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Signify Health by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Signify Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,790,000 after acquiring an additional 78,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGFY opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

