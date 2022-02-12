Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 9,840 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Shoe Carnival worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $895.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.