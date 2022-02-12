Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 900 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Camden National worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Camden National by 97,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Camden National stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $720.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

