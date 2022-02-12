AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. 252,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,765. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $40,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,080 shares of company stock worth $363,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 95,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AlloVir by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALVR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

